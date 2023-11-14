Roundview Capital LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,783 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,432 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 50,838 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

