Roundview Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,104 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 19,390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,927,000 after acquiring an additional 860,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,289,000 after acquiring an additional 318,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $532.00 to $526.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $563.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $503.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $510.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

