Roundview Capital LLC Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $288.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.07. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

