RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

RPT Realty stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $917.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 109.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,695,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,406,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,756,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,486,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

