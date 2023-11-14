RS Crum Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 635.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 107,897 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,017. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

