RS Crum Inc. Buys Shares of 3,252 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

VT traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.47. 209,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,385. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

