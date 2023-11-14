RS Crum Inc. Buys Shares of 33,015 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. 184,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,422. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

