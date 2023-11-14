RS Crum Inc. Invests $2.11 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,501,000 after purchasing an additional 617,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,073,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after buying an additional 178,471 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.35. 338,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,604. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

