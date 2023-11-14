RS Crum Inc. Invests $276,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.1 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.72. 269,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,739. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.