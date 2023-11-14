RS Crum Inc. Invests $375,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.1% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 46,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $961,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,080,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

