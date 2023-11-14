RS Crum Inc. Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

BIV stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $73.14. 120,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,634. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

