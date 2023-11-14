RS Crum Inc. Makes New $428,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.12. 137,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day moving average of $112.48. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $133.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

