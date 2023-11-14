RS Crum Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 407,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,938,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises 3.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned about 1.34% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2,239.5% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter.

DFGR traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.20. 4,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $27.51.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

