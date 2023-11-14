RS Crum Inc. Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Emerson Electric accounts for 0.5% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.7 %

EMR stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.05. 165,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,943. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.74.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

