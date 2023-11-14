RS Crum Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock traded up $2.04 on Tuesday, reaching $99.93. The stock had a trading volume of 238,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,930. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.12.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.