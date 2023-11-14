RS Crum Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ IBB traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.34. 497,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,522. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day moving average is $125.95.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.