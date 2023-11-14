RS Crum Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 231,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF makes up about 1.5% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned 0.33% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.72. 57,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,141. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $18.61.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

