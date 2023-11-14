RS Crum Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 594,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,900,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 16.2% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.67. 133,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,668. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

