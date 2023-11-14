RS Crum Inc. Purchases Shares of 172,443 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 172,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,985,000 after buying an additional 5,290,010 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,315,000 after buying an additional 3,220,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,642.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,255,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after buying an additional 2,172,973 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

DFUV stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.91. 17,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,333. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

