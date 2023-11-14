RS Crum Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,549 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE UL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.61. 422,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,374. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Unilever
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.