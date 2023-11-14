RS Crum Inc. Takes $360,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.16. 26,123,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,412,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.12. The stock has a market cap of $744.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.