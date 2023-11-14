Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of SASR opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,999,000. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,319,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 318,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 385,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 203,975 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

