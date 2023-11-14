Saputo Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saputo in a report issued on Sunday, November 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAP. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.19.

TSE SAP opened at C$26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$26.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.92. The stock has a market cap of C$11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total transaction of C$56,692.00. In other Saputo news, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total transaction of C$56,692.00. Also, Director Joe Marsilii bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,700.00. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

