Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Bought by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 29,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,317. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

