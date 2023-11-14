Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Lessened by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,721 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.67.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.