Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Announces Annual Dividend of $13.00

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 13.00 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Scope Industries’s previous annual dividend of $7.00.
Scope Industries Stock Performance
Shares of SCPJ stock opened at $390.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.99. Scope Industries has a one year low of $300.00 and a one year high of $400.00.
Scope Industries Company Profile
