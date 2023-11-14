Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $13.00 Per Share

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 13.00 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Scope Industries’s previous annual dividend of $7.00.

Scope Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPJ opened at $390.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.99. Scope Industries has a 52-week low of $300.00 and a 52-week high of $400.00.

About Scope Industries

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption.

