Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Position Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,015 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.65% of Scorpio Tankers worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,712,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,073,000 after buying an additional 410,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $128,998,000 after acquiring an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,401,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 20.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,089,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,343,000 after purchasing an additional 181,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 165.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,080,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,815,000 after purchasing an additional 672,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 0.8 %

STNG stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.53. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

Featured Stories

