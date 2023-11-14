SEA (NYSE:SE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS.

SEA Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE SE opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59. SEA has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $88.84. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13 and a beta of 1.70.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. TD Cowen reduced their target price on SEA from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 135.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.