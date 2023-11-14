SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) vs. Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Head to Head Contrast

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SemiLEDs and Intchains Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.7% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SemiLEDs and Intchains Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -44.99% -103.90% -17.80% Intchains Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SemiLEDs and Intchains Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $5.98 million 0.85 -$2.69 million ($0.55) -1.87 Intchains Group $68.68 million 6.66 $51.50 million N/A N/A

Intchains Group has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Summary

Intchains Group beats SemiLEDs on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemiLEDs



SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chu-Nan, Taiwan.

About Intchains Group



Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

