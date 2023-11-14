Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Expands By 54.7%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the October 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Emissions Solutions
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
