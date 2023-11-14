Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Increases By 58.1%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,070,000 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the October 15th total of 16,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

MFC stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. 337,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,119. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

