Short Interest in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Decreases By 18.6%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NI Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NODK stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. NI has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NI by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NI during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NI by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NI by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NI by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

