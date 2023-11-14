Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Declines By 18.6%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 73,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBTS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powerbridge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PBTS opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge Digital Solutions that include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

