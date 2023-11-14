Short Interest in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Decreases By 18.2%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 16,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on STNE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.09.

StoneCo Stock Performance

STNE opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

