Short Interest in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Drops By 17.6%

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 0.9 %

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $199.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.91. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52 week low of $128.14 and a 52 week high of $226.47.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total value of $1,020,130.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,784.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.92, for a total value of $106,977.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $182,917.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.90, for a total value of $1,020,130.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,784.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 201 shares of company stock worth $40,204 over the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,654.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 43,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

