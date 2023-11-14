Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLP. Barclays PLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 2,626.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Simulations Plus by 64.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SLP opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $52.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $727.81 million, a P/E ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

