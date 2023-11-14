SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 30th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance
SRV.UN opened at C$16.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.58. The company has a market cap of C$135.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.59. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a one year low of C$14.59 and a one year high of C$17.95.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
