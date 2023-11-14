SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 30th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
TSE SRV.UN opened at C$16.21 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$14.59 and a 12-month high of C$17.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.58. The stock has a market cap of C$135.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.59.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
