Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) and EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) and EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of EngageSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Smith Micro Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of EngageSmart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Smith Micro Software has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EngageSmart has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software -58.82% -16.33% -12.67% EngageSmart 6.83% 3.15% 2.86%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software 0 0 3 0 3.00 EngageSmart 0 9 1 0 2.10

Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus target price of $3.44, indicating a potential upside of 324.38%. EngageSmart has a consensus target price of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 6.65%. Given Smith Micro Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Smith Micro Software is more favorable than EngageSmart.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software $48.51 million 1.11 -$29.28 million ($0.42) -1.93 EngageSmart $303.92 million 12.64 $20.59 million $0.15 152.37

EngageSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EngageSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EngageSmart beats Smith Micro Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging. It also provides ViewSpot, a retail display management platform that offers on-screen and interactive demos to wireless carriers and other retailers; and technical support and customer services. Smith Micro Software, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About EngageSmart

EngageSmart, Inc. provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments. The SMB Solutions segment provides end-to-end practice management solutions to health and wellness industry. It also offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform that manages the practices, which enables virtual and in-person settings, schedule appointments, document cases, and billing and payment processing, as well as insurance claim processing; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution for government, utility, financial services customer digitize billing, client communications, and collections. In addition, the company provides HelathPay24, a patient engagement and payment platform for health systems, physician groups, dental practices, and medical billers, including patient self-pay collections; and DonorDrive, a fundraising platform for non-profits, healthcare organizations, and higher educational institutions, which produce virtual events, launch branded donation camping, and peer-to-peer fundraising. EngageSmart, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

