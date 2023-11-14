Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SNOA stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $804,924.00, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

