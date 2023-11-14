Souders Financial Advisors Acquires 2,146 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.05.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $123.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.22. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $150.05.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

