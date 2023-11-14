Souders Financial Advisors Has $273,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 12.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 127,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BDEC stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

