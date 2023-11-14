Souders Financial Advisors Has $301,000 Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $15,965,500,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.35.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.19%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $76,323 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

