Souders Financial Advisors Has $773,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Centene were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNC opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $87.84. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.