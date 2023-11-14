Souders Financial Advisors Invests $637,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $181,377,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

