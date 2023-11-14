SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $59.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $63.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

