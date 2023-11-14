SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.79% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 78.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81. The stock has a market cap of $352.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.60. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $93.51 and a one year high of $107.51.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

