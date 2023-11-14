SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Decreased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 7.2% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 2.40% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $462,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,704,000 after purchasing an additional 149,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $457.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.