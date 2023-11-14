Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Spero Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.12.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
