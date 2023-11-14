Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.12.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

In other Spero Therapeutics news, insider Kamal Hamed sold 39,496 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $50,159.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 576,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,105.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,553 shares of company stock valued at $69,298. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

